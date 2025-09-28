Fever star Caitlin Clark might be injured and unable to play in the WNBA Playoffs, but she still makes time for everyone who wants to meet her, including a baby. Prior to the Fever’s must-win Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, Clark stopped courtside to interact with a family and give the fans’ baby a hug in what is arguably the most adorable thing you’ll see all day.

This moment between Caitlin Clark and this baby is too cute

In addition to her interaction with the baby, Caitlin Clark sauntered through a crowd of Fever fans gathered by the court to sign autographs. She ended up singing over 40 autographs in just about two minutes. Quite a clutch feat for a player who has helped build her career off crunch-time shots.

Caitlin Clark signed 48 autographs in 2 MINUTES

After a rookie season in which she set numerous WNBA rookie records and won the league’s Rookie of the Year Award, Clark has had a disappointing 2025 season. She battled multiple injuries and was sidelined for much of the year before being ruled out with a season-ending injury.

Clark only appeared in 13 games for the Fever this season at a little over 31 minutes per game. She averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 36.7 percent shooting from the field, 27.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

As far as the task at hand, the Fever are facing elimination heading into Game 4 against the Aces. They will look to extend the series with a win a force a deciding Game 5 in Las Vegas later this week.