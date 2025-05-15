As the new-look Indiana Fever prepare for another record-breaking season, Sports Illustrated recognizes them as the center of the athletic world. Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season opener, the long-running popular magazine bestowed Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston with the honor of being on the cover of its May issue.

Weeks after the Fever stars participated in the shoot, the team surprised them with the issue. Indiana's social media team caught their reactions on camera and posted the video on X, formerly Twitter.

All four stars were happy with the result. Mitchell noted that she could not wait to “show her mom,” adding that she is always “grateful” for moments like that in her career.

"I can't wait to show my mom." ❤️📖 we surprised Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner & Kelsey Mitchell with their @SInow May cover.

The Fever are more than just a one-woman show, but the cover would not have been possible without Clark. Ahead of her second year, every fan is waiting for the most-hyped women's basketball prodigy of all time to fully hit her stride and grab the league by the throat. Clark met her expectations in 2024, winning the Rookie of the Year award, but fans now want to see her lead Indiana to its first-ever WNBA title.

Clark led the Fever to the 2024 playoffs but did not have enough firepower to get past the Connecticut Sun. Indiana responded by immediately firing Christie Sides and reuniting with 2023 Coach of the Year Stephanie White to give their superstar the best guidance possible ahead of her second season.

Caitlin Clark, Fever enter 2025 season with title aspirations

The Fever did much more than make a coaching change during the 2025 offseason. They extended Mitchell, Clark's backcourt partner, while signing DeWanna Bonner to give the team an outspoken veteran leader.

Bonner, a six-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion, gives Indiana one of the best starting lineups in the league. With Clark, Boston and Mitchell making the 2024 All-Star roster, the Fever boast one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league.

Indiana also traded for the scrappy Sophie Cunningham and signed veteran Natasha Howard in free agency. Cunningham and Howard join three-and-D wing Lexie Hull and physical center Damiris Dantas as prestigious depth pieces, putting the team's rotation on par with the best in the league.