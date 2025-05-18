During the Indiana Fever’s 98-59 win against the Chicago Sky in both teams’ season opener on Saturday, things got a little heated after Caitlin Clark fouled Angel Reese on a layup attempt that was upgraded to a flagrant foul. In the ensuing drama, Fever star Aliyah Boston was hit with a technical foul, a bewildering decision from the officials since replays show her clearly trying to calm tensions down between Caitlin Clark and Reese.

When a player gets hit with a technical foul, there is a fine that comes along with it, and following the game, Caitlin Clark had little fun at Aliyah Boston’s expense when asked about the technical.

“I appreciate AB having my back I guess. I don’t even know what she did, I didn’t see that,” Clark joked. “Have fun paying that fine.”

What was even more hilarious about the whole thing was Boston had absolutely no idea that she was the one who picked up the technical foul. She did not find out about it until that postgame moment when a reporter mentioned it. Boston was dumbfounded at the refs’ decision and jokingly asked Clark to pay for half of the fine. Clark replied that she’d pay the entire fine.

As far as the on the court play, Boston began the 2025 season in impressive fashion, as did Clark. Clark was the Fever’s leading scorer with 20 points to go along with ten rebounds and ten assists. Boston was the team’s second leading scorer with 19 points, in addition to 13 rebounds.

Both players are considered franchise cornerstones for the Fever, and they compliment each other well with a solid inside-outside game. Boston was selected to the All-Star team in her rookie season in 2023, as was Clark in her rookie year in 2024. They were back-to-back Rookie of the Year Award winners for the Fever as well.