Fans of the Indiana Fever will forever remember this season as a campaign filled with injuries. What was supposed to be a monster sophomore season for Caitlin Clark turned into a challenge-riddled stint, including a slump that threatened to derail the Fever.

Clark has only played 13 games due to injuries to her quad, groin, and ankle. Sophie Cunningham, Aari Macdonald, and Sydney Colson, meanwhile, all suffered season-ending injuries.

Cunningham's setback was particularly tough, as she had served as the Fever's emotional leader on the floor in her first season in Indiana. Amid her absence, the team signed Aerial Powers to a seven-day contract on Saturday.

In a report from Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson, Powers was working out in Turkey, where she was suiting up for Kayseri Basketbol, when she got the call to return to the WNBA.

The 31-year-old guard said she's thankful to have another opportunity. She, however, also admitted that she felt a little awkward at first.

“It's kind of weird being in this position, coming in for someone injured, especially Sophie, we have a good relationship, so I was upset that she got hurt. Her, along with the other girls, I wish them the best of health. But for me, I'm excited to bring energy to the team,” said Powers.

She made her debut for the Fever on Sunday, contributing five points and five rebounds in their loss to the Minnesota Lynx. She had two points and nine rebounds in their win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

“I like her energy, certainly. I like her length and her athleticism, her ability to be disruptive on the defensive end of the floor, and her ability to attack. You know, she's a veteran. She's been in this league. She's won in this league,” said Indiana coach Stephanie White.

Powers was signed by the Golden State Valkyries in June but was waived. She has a 10-year experience in the WNBA, having played for the Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx, and Atlanta Dream.