The Indiana Fever are facing a tough road ahead as they play without superstar Caitlin Clark, who's once again sidelined after reaggravating her groin injury.

Clark's absence couldn't come at a worse time for the Fever. They are aiming to go on a surge after the All-Star break following their mediocre performance in the first half of the season. But with the 23-year-old playmaker out, their mission just got harder.

But for guard Sophie Cunningham, there is no room for excuses. Now that the party is over from the All-Star Weekend, they have to shake off their hangover and get back to work. The Fever were 12-11 heading into the midseason break.

“I think the difference between last week and this week was a little bit too much tequila, to be honest,” said Cunningham in a video posted by sports reporter Robin Lundberg. “No, I think right now, we just know the first half of the season wasn't good enough. There were a lot of really good points. I think a lot of people saw our potential. But potential doesn't mean anything. You have to stay consistent now, that's what the great teams do, and that's what we want to be.”

“It's not about landslides. We're going to have some slippage every now and then, but it's just being consistent, it's standards over feelings, it's making sure that we're on the same page, that we're a group but not an island.”

The 28-year-old Cunningham joined the All-Star festivities in Indianapolis over the weekend. A video of her having fun with Minnesota Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman even went viral. It was a well-deserved respite for the players.

But with the second half of the season now underway, the Fever are back to serious mode.

“It's (about) how are we going to pay attention to detail, how are we going to stay aggressive, how are we going to communicate on both ends,” added the Indiana shooter.

“For me, it's making sure our team is where our mindset needs to be, where our energy needs to be, and regardless if our shots are falling, you can't always control that. But you can control your defensive effort, you can control how you are going to go the next play and work hard and outwork them.”

It remains unclear when Clark, who has already missed 11 games this season, will return. Fever coach Stephanie White said they will consult with other doctors in the coming days for additional opinions.