Sometimes, simplicity is the best thing in the WNBA, especially for the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark's new teammate, Jaelyn Brown. She dropped a message via the Fever's X (formerly Twitter) account that was simple, yet powerful.

“Let’s get it,” Brown said in the post.”

Playing alongside Clark could be a dream come true. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft proved why she belonged. After all, she broke the NCAA record for most total points on both the men's and women's side. Not to mention, there were plenty of assists and three-point records broken as well.

Furthermore, once she came into the WNBA, it wasn't as easy as college. However, once the All-Star break passed by, Clark looked to be the lock for Rookie of the Year. Clark broke the single-season assist record for the Fever. It was an accomplishment that many were surprised by.

Funny enough, she placed herself in the MVP conversation as a rookie. As the Fever's season came to a close, the future was bright. Although a sweep by the Connecticut Sun knocked them out of the playoffs, they have plenty to be encouraged by. Former Sun head coach Stephanie White went to Indiana and is now the current head coach.

Former Sun wing DeWanna Bonner signed with the team as well. The All-Star and Olympian bring competitive energy, as well as a veteran presence to a young team. All signs are pointing towards great things for Indiana.

Caitlin Clark's teammate has Fever fans hyped

Brown's sentiment of “Let's get it” is simple, yet effective. After all, White is a winning head coach. She understands what Indiana needs to get to that next level. Adding more veteran and youthful presences will be a nice balance to the team. Plus, Clark will have a full offseason to recoup.

She went straight from the National Championship game to the WNBA season. Also, Clark played all 40 games, despite having a ruptured eardrum in a handful of those. Her consistency is something that her teammates will be impressed by. However, Brown will be a nice addition to the Fever.

She only played 10 minutes but showed flashes from the three-point line. Brown is also a combo guard and forward, being able to play both positions. White can use her sporadically throughout the game. Plus, a learning opportunity from one of the best in the game is a huge incentive.

At the end of the day, Indiana fans have much to be excited about. For Clark, her contributions helped the Fever get on national television consistently. Brown delivered what many Fever fans are thinking.