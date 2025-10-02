Sophie Cunningham has shown throughout the season that she doesn't have a filter when voicing her opinion on the league. In correspondence to that, it has led to the league fining her several times this season. Cunningham has learned that these fines add up, and she jokingly made a GoFundMe for help on paying them.

“This is more of a joke than anything. For fines only or to charity or for a yacht idk,” the GoFundMe description reads.

Though it may be a joke, it looks like people are actually donating, and she's made over $1,000 already.

There's a good chance that Cunningham could be getting another fine soon, especially after her comments about the WNBA's leadership, as she echoed Napheesa Collier's recent statement.

Article Continues Below

“I'm just tired of our league,” Cunningham said via ESPN's Alexa Philippou. “Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable… I think there are a lot of people in position of power in the WNBA who, they might be really great business people, but they don't know s— about basketball.

“Not really a fan of our leadership. I think they're failing us as a league, definitely failing us as players… It's pretty shameful she always makes it about her, Cathy, when it should have nothing to do with her.”

All of this comes after Collier called out the league and Cathy Engelbert for their poor leadership and how they're not protecting the players. Collier also mentioned that Engelbert told her earlier in the season that Caitlin Clark should be grateful that she makes money from endorsements off the court.

Players around the league have stood beside Collier's side, co-signing what she said while also adding their thoughts, which is what Cunningham did. Cunningham probably knows she's going to get fined again, but at this point, she may think it's for the greater good.