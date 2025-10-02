Unrivaled has announced most of the players who will participate in the second season of the league, but there are still two spots remaining that need to be filled. There has been speculation on who those two spots could possibly go to, but unfortunately for some fans, it will not be Caitlin Clark, according to Front Office Sports.

“Caitlin Clark will not play in Unrivaled this winter, sources familiar with the matter told Front Office Sports,” the site wrote.

After a season filled with injuries by the second-year guard, she'll most likely be prioritizing her health for the second straight season. Clark only appeared in 13 games this season after suffering several injuries, such as to her groin and quad, as well as her ankle. The Fever missed her in the second half of the season, but the team was still able to make it to the semifinals of the postseason.

As for Unrivaled, the league has been trying to recruit Clark since the inaugural year, as they were reportedly set to offer her a huge deal. This year, the league expanded to eight teams and 48 players, but there were still two spots empty. Many thought those spots would be for Clark and A'ja Wilson, who is about to play in the WNBA Finals.

Angel Reese, who played in the inaugural season, has also not been announced to be a part of the league yet.

There was a belief that Clark would join the league after they were in productive negotiations with some players. They also said that this was “the closest Clark has been to joining the league,” but the Sports Business Journal reported that Clark was not in negotiations with the league, and they were waiting on her to change her mind.

For now, it looks like Clark will be lying low this offseason and trying to get ready for her third year.