A Caitlin Clark trading card sold for more than triple what the Indiana Fever guard will make in salary during the 2025 WNBA season.

The 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Throwback Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm Caitlin Clark signed rookie card went for $244,000, according to collectables marketplace Goldin, who shared a pic of the card via X on Sunday.

Though Clark came up short of her record for the most expensive card ever sold depicting a female athlete ($366,000), it is an astounding number for a WNBA player with one total year of experience.

Clark now has three cards of hers that have sold for $100,000 or more (and two more that have sold for at least $97,000). She also occupies each of the top 30 spots on the list of the most expensive WNBA cards ever sold, according to Cllct.com.

While Clark has been a boon to the hobby since she broke into the league a year ago, she's breaking records throughout the memorabilia world. Caitlin Clark jerseys were the second-most-sold basketball jerseys last year behind only Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. She was also the only WNBA player to crack the top 10.

With more eyes on the WNBA than ever before and the Indiana Fever set to be on national TV regularly in 2025, Clark has a real shot at taking the No. 1 spot in 2025. Rookie Paige Bueckers, who enters the league with hype only surpassed by Clark, also has a chance to work her way into the top 10.

A Bowman card from Bueckers' UConn days sold for $31,787 earlier in April. Once she starts going with the Dallas Wings, her value to the hobby will only increase. She will make her WNBA debut in a preseason game on Friday, May 2, against the Las Vegas Aces. Clark will play her first preseason game of 2025 on Saturday afternoon against the Washington Mystics.