WNBA training camp is underway and there has never been a better distribution of talent across the league. It's made for a truly wide-open championship picture, even if most of the eyeballs are on the two teams with the two biggest young stars in the game.

Caitlin Clark is back with the Indiana Fever for a second year that should be even better than the first, with Indiana loading up on elite talent to play around her. Meanwhile in Dallas, rookie Paige Bueckers is set to begin a new era with the Wings, as longtime Dallas star Arike Ogunbowale and newcome Dijonai Carrington play alongside her.

Camp opened across the W over the weekend, and both the Wings and Fever were ready to show off their stars.

Bueckers even broke out a cowboy hat for her introduction to Dallas.

As for the reigning champion New York Liberty, head coach Sandy Brondello had a simple message for her team in its title defense. After telling the group to “hit the ground running” and start building a foundation, she ended her speech with “let's be great.”

The Minnesota Lynx, who fell to the Liberty in the 2024 WNBA Finals, used their star, Napheesa Collier, to show the full range of emotions in training camp. Next to a photo of Collier with a beaming smile, the team showed a video of her locked in on defense.

As for the new-look Atlanta Dream, who added Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in the offseason, they recorded the time that each player showed up for their first workout. Spoiler: they all arrived by 8:30 a.m.

Then there's the Las Vegas Aces, winners of the 2022 and 2023 WNBA championships, and their video team was as on top of its game as the players themselves.

Preseason games begin in the WNBA on Friday, May 2. The Wings will visit the Aces in the first non-official game, tipping at 7 p.m. ET and airing on Ion.