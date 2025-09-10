After Caitlin Clark announced she would not return for the remainder of the WNBA season — and after fans and even stars like LeBron James sent her messages of support — the Indiana Fever will enter the playoffs without their biggest star on the floor. The team clinched a postseason berth with a decisive win over the Washington Mystics, but they’ll be doing it without Clark leading the way.

The 23-year-old made her frustration clear in a deeply personal way, posting a black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself celebrating on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse court with a simple caption:

“I miss this so bad.” The five-word message resonated with fans who have watched her cheer from the sidelines for nearly two months.

Caitlin Clark on IG: “I miss this so bad” pic.twitter.com/FjBLdRxgAN — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Clark’s season was defined by quad and groin issues. The initial injury came in mid-July, and although she briefly returned, she aggravated it during a win over the Connecticut Sun. She has not played since July 15. While there was early optimism that she could make it back, she eventually confirmed her shutdown in a social media message, explaining she had spent “hours in the gym every day” with the sole goal of getting back on the court.

Her absence follows what had been an immediate and impactful start to her WNBA career. Clark entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick and earned Rookie of the Year in 2024, averaging 19.2 points and a league-leading 8.4 assists per game. She set rookie records for three-pointers and triple-doubles, earning All-Star selections in her first two seasons. Entering her sophomore year, she carried MVP buzz, but injuries limited her to 13 games, where she averaged 16.5 points on 36.7 percent shooting.

Fans have expressed sadness but also unwavering support. Clark’s post underscored how much her presence is missed, both by her and by those filling the stands. Even in street clothes, she has remained a visible, animated presence on the bench, showing her competitive fire despite not being able to play.

In the meantime, Indiana has pushed forward without her. The Fever sit at 23-20, marking their first winning season in a decade, and have secured their first playoff appearance since 2015. They will aim to make noise in the postseason without Clark, fueled by four wins in their last six games as they close the regular season against the Minnesota Lynx.