The Indiana Fever completed a dominant weekend and made it to the WNBA Playoffs.

On Sunday, the Fever defeated the Washington Mystics 94-65 and clinched their spot, which became a cause for celebration by the organization and its players.

Among the players that published Instagram stories included Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Lexie Hull.

Clark, who announced she was done for the season due to injuries, officially reposted the team's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Cunningham followed suit by sharing the Fever's celebratory post. In late August, Cunningham's season came to a close due to an ACL injury.

Naturally, Hull did the same thing. Hull is still playing and scored 7 points and dished out two assists against the Mystics.

Additionally, the Fever got support from the Indiana Pacers, who posted a fire emoji on Instagram. Guard Ariel Powers shared the same emoji.

This marks the culmination of a difficult season for the Fever. They went from world-beaters at the start to struggling their way to the postseason due to injuries affecting their key talent.

Article Continues Below

In addition to Clark and Cunningham, the Indiana backcourt is without Syd Colson and Aari McDonald, who each went out with season ending injuries.

All that is left is Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Natasha Howard as far as established talent.

What the playoffs will look like for the Fever

Indiana has one more game left on the schedule. On Tuesday, they play against the Minnesota Lynx, who is considered a favorite to win the title with a 33-9 record.

As of now, the Fever are 23-20. Ultimately, they will be either the 6th or 7th seed in the playoffs. It depends the outcome of the game against the Lynx or if the Golden State Valkyries lose their final games.

Indiana will host one home game of the best of three first round series.

The WNBA Playoffs are scheduled for September 14.