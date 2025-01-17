The Indiana Fever made a huge decision involving Kelsey Mitchell that will prove to surround Caitlin Clark with the best talent possible.

Indy Star reporter Chloe Peterson wrote on Thursday that the team has scored Mitchell, meaning they can guarantee her a supermax salary of $249,000 per season on top of having exclusive negotiating rights.

“This core offer to Mitchell has long been expected of the Fever, who are hoping to keep their backcourt of Mitchell and Caitlin Clark intact for at least the near future,” Peterson wrote.

“Mitchell and Clark banded together for arguably the most efficient backcourt in the league in 2024, both averaging 19.3 points per game — Clark scored three more total points than Mitchell during the regular season.”

Mitchell completed her seventh season in the league, averaging 16.8 points and 2.8 assists throughout her career so far.

Fever expectations with Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell for 2025

The 2025 WNBA season will be big for the scoring duo of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

They led the Fever to the 2024 postseason, finishing the regular season 20-20 after starting 3-10 in the first 13 games. Despite a first-round exit after losing the best-of-3 series to the Connecticut Sun, the future was bright for the squad as they persevered through the ups and downs.

However, the team will have to move forward without Christie Sides, who was fired after the season ended. She was replaced by Stephanie White, who will have high expectations placed on her as she looks to maximize the production Clark and Mitchell have with one another.

Clark is headed for a big sophomore season where she will look to build off the progress she made in her rookie campaign. She set multiple records for the Fever as well as the WNBA, taking home the league's Rookie of the Year award as she was later named Time's Athlete of the Year.

For Mitchell, she will look to have another career season after being named an All-Star and finishing 10th in MVP voting.