The Indiana Fever are blessed to have Caitlin Clark on the team. Indiana's future is bright with Clark leading the Fever's young core of players. But how good of a career will Clark end up having in the WNBA when it is all said and done?

Legendary coach Dawn Staley made a bold prediction about Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a recent podcast appearance.

“I would say Caitlin Clark will go down as probably one of the best players to ever grace the league,” Staley said. “And she's going to probably do it in half of the time that it it takes any other great player. Like when you're able to shoot the ball as well as she does I think her passing ability, her court vision is second to none. Like her ability to deliver the basketball makes her like a triple threat. I mean she rebounds the basketball, she's a big guard, like people don't know. Like she's legitimately six feet so she sees over you. She's able to get her shot off on anyone and I think the fact that they surrounded her with just such great talent. You know a triple double is going to be a normal thing for Caitlin.”

This is a bold claim by Staley, but it is easy to see where she's coming from.

Clark is used to smashing records, as evidenced by her collegiate career and her first season in the W.

Clark set the NCAA all-time scoring record for both men and women during her final season, passing Pete Maravich. This may have been the first moment that many realized just how much potential Clark has in the WNBA.

Clark has not stopped breaking records since entering the W. She smashed at least eight WNBA records during her rookie season alone.

It will be exciting to see how Clark raises the standard of the WNBA throughout her career.

If she lives up to expectations, she'll no doubt retire as one of the greatest in league history.