For all of Caitlin Clark's record-breaking scoring exploits, Diana Taurasi says there is another category she could lead in.

On The Athletic's Women's Basketball Show, Taurasi said boldly to host Ben Pickman that the Indiana Fever guard could lead the WNBA in technical fouls. A category she is all too familiar with considering she has the league record of 105.

Taurasi also suggested that New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud could contend for that title.

“Technical fouls I’m going to go, I have two great candidates” she said. “Either my girl Natasha Cloud and you know a sneaky one, I’m going to go Caitlin. Caitlin’s sharp, Caitlin’s sharp, I got Caitlin, I know. Yeah those two are going to compete.”

Last year, Taurasi had seven technical fouls in her final WNBA season. She tied with Cloud and Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan.

She also tied for first with Chennedy Carter for three flagrant fouls. The current leader is Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics, who has three, with Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky right behind her with two.

Clark has one flagrant foul to her name. It came during the season opener between the Fever and Sky on May 17. Clark fouled Angel Reese from behind while going up for a basket.

On Thursday, Clark verbally altered with Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream. The Fever gutted it out to win 81-76.

For all Clark's poise, she brings a fiery passion reminiscent of the players of yesteryear.

Caitlin Clark has the same passion as Diana Taurasi

Clark's tenure with the Fever is poised to be similar to Taurasi's with the Phoenix Mercury. In other words, a generational talent.

In terms of basketball, Clark's intensity mirrors that of Taurasi. Both play with an unabiding passion for the game, and it comes out in theatrical ways.

They each like to discuss perceived missed calls with the referees and engage in verbal skirmishes with opponents.

Plus, they hold themselves to a higher standard of play.