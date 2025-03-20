Any fan who has not yet had a chance to watch Caitlin Clark will get to do so more than ever in 2025. Ahead of her sophomore season, the WNBA is going all-in on Clark by giving the Indiana Fever a record amount of nationally televised games on their schedule.

A whopping 41 of the Fever's 44 games in 2025 will be nationally televised, the team announced on Thursday. The jaw-dropping number includes 10 games on ABC/ESPN, 10 on NBA TV, eight on ION, seven on CBS/CBSSN and six on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans were almost in unanimous support of the announcement and unphased by the record, which is merely one of many in Clark's young career.

“I'm shocked it's not 44/44,” one fan commented.

“We will not see another athlete change a sport like this for as long as Earth is still spinning on the universe,” another reacted.

Other fans chose to take the opportunity to bash Clark's de facto professional rival, Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky forward has been a popular target among Clark fans since the two faced each other in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball national championship game.

“I'm sure this is because of Angel Reese [crying emoji],” one fan mocked.

“The Angel Reese effect,” another sarcastically wrote.

Caitlin Clark, Fever's 2025 WNBA schedule

The team's only three games that will not be widely available will be against the Atlanta Dream, Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury. The Fever will kick off the 2025 season on May 17 against the Sky on ABC.

Coming off a record year in terms of attendance, the Fever will play seven of their first 10 games at home. Clark's presence has also affected attendance on the road, causing many teams to schedule home matchups with Indiana at the arenas of their nearby NBA affiliates.

In her second season, Clark will begin a new phase with the Fever. Indiana re-hired former WNBA Coach of the Year Stephanie White over the offseason in hopes of elevating the team's ceiling. The team also signed veterans DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham, giving them a legitimate chance at the franchise's first league title.