The Indiana Fever dealt with a season of injuries this year, but they were still able to put themselves in a position to try to advance to the WNBA Finals. During their Game 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Mitchell went down with what was considered lower-body cramping. Mitchell was then transported to the Las Vegas hospital.

Mitchell seems to be doing better now, as she was released from the hospital, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

“An update on Kelsey Mitchell from the Fever, who exited Tuesday's game with lower-body cramping: She was treated and released late Tuesday night and will remain under the supervision of the Fever medical team. Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery,” Philippou wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mitchell started to move slowly after a play under the basket, and after trying to walk it off, she was helped to the ground as her teammates came to her side. Fever players came to hold up towels to cover Mitchell from the cameras and the crowd.

A stretcher was then brought out, but Mitchell was able to walk off the court with the help of trainers.

Mitchell was a key part of the Fever's run in the playoffs and throughout the regular season when most of the key players on the team were injured. Hopefully, Mitchell can have a quick and easy recovery, and she's able to rest through the offseason.

Some would say that the Fever had a magical run in the playoffs, as they knocked off the Atlanta Dream in Game 3, and then took the Aces into overtime in Game 5. The Fever were missing players such as Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson, but were still able to win games and put themselves in the position to compete for a championship.