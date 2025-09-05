Expectations were high for Stephanie White’s first season with the Indiana Fever. And while there is still a fair chance of them making to the playoffs, they will be there without Caitlin Clark.

The previous season’s Rookie of the Year has had an injury-derailed campaign, and the latest right groin injury has officially ended it. Caitlin Clark officially confirmed that she will now suit up for the Fever only next season, and her teammate Lexie Hull is obviously disappointed.

So much so that she reposted the picture, which Clark had earlier posted on Instagram as part of the carousel she used to announce her season-ending injury. Among the series of grayscale pictures she posted was one with Lexie Hull.

Hull promptly reposted with three ‘hearts on fire’ emojis, perfectly capturing the mood in the Fever dressing room. Despite Clark being available for just 13 games this regular season, Indiana find themselves perched 8th in the standings with a 21-20 record.

The expectation was that Clark would join the rest of the roster in time for the playoffs. However, that will not be happening.

“..disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling,” she wrote as part of a heartbreaking post on X and Instagram. However, Clark still found some positives from the season.

I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back… pic.twitter.com/paD5sEYG1q — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 5, 2025

“..but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective,” she wrote, before addressing that she was proud of how the team “has only gotten stronger through adversity this year.”

Clark proceeded to wish her teammates and there is little doubt that she will be closely watching from the sidelines as Indiana attempt to make the most out of what is remaining of the season. The Fever are locked in battle with the Seattle Storm(22-20) and the Los Angeles Sparks (19-21) for the final two playoff spots.