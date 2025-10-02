The Indiana Fever almost made the WNBA Finals. Indiana lost in Game 5 against Las Vegas despite forcing overtime. Now the Fever face an uncertain future with only a handful of players under contract heading into the offseason. It sounds like one of their core players would love to stay in Indiana.

Fever guard Lexie Hull will become a restricted free agent this offseason. It will be the first time that Hull reaches free agency during her WNBA career.

She told reporters how she's feeling ahead of the offseason.

“I've built a life here, and I love this franchise,” Hull said on Thursday via IndyStar's Chloe Peterson. “I love the people, I love the fans, so we'll see what comes.”

Indiana drafted Hull in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

She has always been a solid rotational player for Indiana, but took her game to the next level in 2025.

Hull averaged 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game during the regular season. She was lethal as a three-point shooter and routinely showed off her impressive defensive skills.

Since Hull is a restricted free agent, Indiana will have the opportunity to match any contract offer made to her.

Lexie Hull filled with pride after Fever's heartbreaking Game 5 loss to Aces

Hull was one of Indiana's most important players in Game 5, especially after Kelsey Mitchell left the game.

Hull was clearly filled with pride when talking with reporters after the game. She recalled one moment just before overtime that she is especially proud of.

“That's what Steph said in the huddle, ‘We're built for this moment,' when Kelsey went down and then when we were challenging the call on [Boston]. We've been here before, so it's just so unlucky, so crazy, that that had to happen tonight,” Hull said, referencing Aliyah Boston's fifth foul that saw her foul out just before overtime.

The Fever did not win, but Hull was pleased that her team gave the Aces everything they had.

“The Aces are a great team, and for us to be able to put out the performance we did tonight and send it to overtime, that's something to be proud of,” Hull concluded.

Hopefully the Fever can retain Hull and pick up where they left off next season.