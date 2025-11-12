She's working on it. Caitlin Clark may be one of basketball’s brightest stars, but her golf game? That’s still a work in progress.

The Indiana Fever guard returned to the Annika Pro-Am at Pelican Golf Club in Florida, eager to show off some improvement since her debut last year, per Marca. Known for her relentless drive on the hardwood, Clark brought that same competitive edge to the fairway — even if the results were mixed at first.

Early in her round, Clark sliced a tee shot that drifted far from the fairway. Luckily, she got a quick tip from Jamie Mulligan, swing coach for world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who was also in her group. Mulligan’s advice clearly worked, because Clark later delivered a clean drive down the center.

“Honestly, I’m slicing it off the tee,” Clark admitted. “But that was probably my best drive of the day, so I’m happy with it. I just need to slow down. It’s so fast and so hard. I always want to kill the ball, but honestly, I hit some good iron shots and had some good putts.”

LPGA really had one of their top 50 instructors break down Caitlin Clark’s drives and of course her comments were as hilarious and self-critical as always 😂 pic.twitter.com/SmfTzmV4IT — allison (@_girltalk) November 11, 2025

Clark’s Competitive Spirit Extends Beyond Basketball

Article Continues Below

Even when she wasn’t sinking birdies, Clark’s personality shined. After her first round, the LPGA enlisted professional instructor Megan Johnston to analyze her swing. Johnston praised Clark’s mechanics, noting how well her setup aligned for someone who rarely picks up a golf club.

Instead of basking in the compliment, Clark responded with humor and humility. Sharing the video breakdown on Instagram, she wrote, “Yeah club face so open,” and added, “Odds are high I sliced that so bad right.”

The playful self-criticism drew laughs from fans who’ve come to expect Clark’s sharp wit and fierce self-awareness. It’s the same drive that fuels her success in the WNBA, where she refuses to settle for anything short of excellence.

Johnston’s glowing review wasn’t lost on Clark, but it’s clear she measures herself by her own high standards. Whether on the court or the course, she’s chasing perfection with the same fire that made her a household name.