WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has added another notable move to her already impressive resume. The release date for the player-exclusive colorway that will bear her name, the Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Indiana Fever,” is set to hit the market on June 30, further building on the cultural impact she's helped establish in women's basketball.

The new colorway, midnight Navy with Bright Crimson accents, mimics her Fever uniform colors, while the streamlined build sticks to the classic Kobe Bryant low-cut silhouette that the late NBA legend popularized later in his career. Fans can grab their own pair for USD $190 in adult sizes.

FRESH LOOK: Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Indiana Fever” 🐍 @CaitlinClark22 🗓️ June 30th, 2025

📝 IM3207-400 (MENS)

💰 $190 USD

The sneaker's previous release date was slated for June 1, as reported by Bleacher Report's sneaker page, but was never officially confirmed. According to Nike CEO Elliot Hill, Clark has been working on developing her much-anticipated debut signature sneaker.

Caitlin Clark signed a signature shoe deal with Nike at the start of her WNBA career. The historic agreement was worth $28 million over eight years, marking the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.