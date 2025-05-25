WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has added another notable move to her already impressive resume. The release date for the player-exclusive colorway that will bear her name, the Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Indiana Fever,” is set to hit the market on June 30, further building on the cultural impact she's helped establish in women's basketball.

The new colorway, midnight Navy with Bright Crimson accents, mimics her Fever uniform colors, while the streamlined build sticks to the classic Kobe Bryant low-cut silhouette that the late NBA legend popularized later in his career. Fans can grab their own pair for USD $190 in adult sizes.

Related Indiana Fever NewsArticle continues below
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to the officiating Saturday, May 24, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever, 90-88.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark reveals what ‘stings’ so much about controversial loss to Liberty
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark sets new WNBA record during intense Liberty game
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to the last play of the game Saturday, May 24, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The New York Liberty defeated the Indiana Fever, 90-88.
Stephanie White calls out WNBA officiating after ‘egregious’ Caitlin Clark no-call

The sneaker's previous release date was slated for June 1, as reported by Bleacher Report's sneaker page, but was never officially confirmed. According to Nike CEO Elliot Hill, Clark has been working on developing her much-anticipated debut signature sneaker.

Caitlin Clark signed a signature shoe deal with Nike at the start of her WNBA career. The historic agreement was worth $28 million over eight years, marking the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.