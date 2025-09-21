The Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham is one of several players who have seen their seasons come to an end due to injuries. Fever teammates Caitlin Clark, Chloe Bibby, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are all undergoing lengthy rehabilitations to recover for the upcoming season, though Indiana is still alive in the playoffs after beating the Atlanta Dream to set up a series with the Las Vegas Aces.

While Cunningham can't help her team on the court right now, she has been keeping fans informed about the status of her rehab. In a recent IG Story over the weekend, Cunningham provided the latest update: “brutal.” she wrote along with a short video of her right leg hooked up to equipment as she underwent electroacupuncture.

Electroacupuncture is a process that releases bioactive chemicals in the body to help block pain, decrease sensitivity to pain, and reduce inflammation in the body, per Athlon Sports. The treatment does not cause pain, which may mean that the 29-year-old is merely frustrated about the constant treatment while her team battles it out in the postseason.

Cunningham was forced into surgery after tearing her right MCL after a collision with Bria Hartley during an Aug. 17 game. As a result, she has supported her team from the sidelines as they clinched a thrilling series against the Dream.

Cunningham has been quite public about her road to recovery and regularly posts updates about how the treatment has been going. She also recently posted two images on her Instagram Story showing her progress and has been a constant fixture on the sidelines, supporting her team.

Before the injury, Cunningham was having a strong debut season for the Fever after being traded from the Phoenix Mercury back in January. She averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for Indiana across 30 games this season