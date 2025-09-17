The Indiana Fever has rolled into the postseason with multiple major injury concerns. Sophie Cunningham joined the list of players who are out for the remainder of the season, which also includes Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, Chloe Bibby and Aari McDonald.

And while the rest of the Fever roster is fighting it out with the Atlanta Dream in the first round, Cunningham is fighting her own battle.

“Rehab will be the death of me. Go fever girlies though,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Cunningham was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt while lying down on a hospital bed.

She proceeded to post another story, this time offering a bit of an update on her rehabilitation.

“You guys want an update?” she wrote over a clip of a Fever doctor hooking up equipment below her right knee.

It will be fair to say that Cunningham’s rehabilitation is going steady. Cunningham was injured during an August 17 game against the Connecticut Sun. She had to be assisted off the court when Bria Hartley appeared to fall on her right knee after a collision.

Article Continues Below

While the official update from the Fever did not reveal the nature of the injury, Cunningham was confirmed to be out for the rest of the campaign within days. Before that, she was having a decent debut season for the Fever after being traded from the Phoenix Mercury back in January 2025.

Cunningham was also spotted watching Game 2 against the Dream alongside Caitlin Clark, which the Fever won.

“We mean business,” she posted on her IG story over a picture of the two watching practice together.

Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in the regular season and shot almost 47 percent from the field. And while the rehabilitation is undoubtedly tolling, she has been supporting her team ever since from the sidelines.