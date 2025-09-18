As she is in the midst of her rehab for her season-ending injury, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham is taking up new hobbies, such as juggling.

However, if you're trying to impress her, you should be able to juggle. Cunningham took aim at those who can't do it while juggling in one of her latest Instagram Stories posts.

She showcased her hidden talent in the video. Meanwhile, she wrote over the video to respond to those who can't believe she can do it. “‘How do you know how to do that?'” she wrote with her response being, “‘Cause I'm not an idiot.”

Currently, Cunningham is rehabbing her torn MCL injury that will keep her out for the remainder of the season. She claimed that “rehab will be the death of me” on her Instagram Stories.

Luckily, it appears the rehab process is going smoothly. Hopefully, she will be ready to go by the time the 2025-26 WNBA regular season begins.

Her injury occurred during the first half of the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025. While the Fever won, they lost one of their top stars, especially with Caitlin Clark also out for the year with injuries.

Before her injury, Cunningham had zero points, missing all three shots she had taken. She did, however, have a rebound and a turnover.

The injury cut Cunningham's first season with the Fever short. She was traded to them by the Phoenix Mercury, who previously drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

She played college basketball at Missouri from 2015 to 2019 before making it to the WNBA. During her collegiate career, Cunningham was First-team All-SEC three times from 2017 to 2019. Cunningham played six seasons with the Mercury before being traded.

Despite losing her, the Fever have made the playoffs. They will play the third game in their series against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, September 18, 2025, in Atlanta.

After losing the first game by 12 points, they beat the Dream by 17 in Game 2. Cunningham and Clark were there to support their teammates at the home game.