Before their team's playoff game against the Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham ribbed Caitlin Clark for her outfit choice.

Clark rolled up to the court wearing her black playoff shirt with black sweatpants. Additionally, she wore black Air Force 1s with black socks to go with it.

It was an all-black outfit for Clark, which her teammates roasted her for. Aliyah Boston questioned the decision, though she conceded that she was “scared” of her. “Black [Air] Forces? I'm scared of her. She's a threat! Them refs better watch out. She gonna be stepping today,” Boston said.

Caitlin Clark takes the court to big cheers. Her teammates love that she's wearing black Air Force 1s. "She means business," Aliyah Boston says.

Cunningham then weighed in as she approached her teammates. Unlike her teammate, Cunningham was not dressed in all black. She wore a grey sweatshirt over dark sweatpants. “With the black socks? Awful,” said Cunningham.

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark watched the Fever win their playoff game

Cunningham and Clark were not able to join their teammates on the court for Game 2 of the Fever's series against the Dream due to injuries.

The Fever lost Game 1 of their playoff series by 12 points. However, they got their win back, beating the Dream by 17 points in Game 2.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 19 points. She also had four assists. Boston had the second most points with 15. She added five rebounds and three assists. Natasha Howard also scored a dozen points while making five of her eight shots.

Despite all of their injuries, the Fever made the playoffs while finishing 24-20 in the regular season. They had won the Commissioner's Cup earlier in the season. The Fever finished in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Dream, meanwhile, finished at the top of the conference.

Cunningham's season-ending injury occurred during their game on Sunday, August 17, against the Connecticut Sun. She went down, reaching for her leg upon hitting the ground. It was later confirmed to be a torn MCL.

Clark has had an injury-riddled season. In September 2025, she announced that she would be unable to return during the season. Hopefully, both Cunningham and Clark are ready to go when the 2026 season rolls around.