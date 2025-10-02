The firestorm of critiques of WNBA leadership, including commissioner Cathy Engelbert, just keeps growing. Fever guard Sophie Cunningham already weighed in on the situation. But she took her stance to the next level on Thursday.

Cunningham took another shot at WNBA leadership during her exit interview.

“I'm just tired of our league,” Cunningham said, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou. “Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable… I think there are a lot of people in position of power in the WNBA who, they might be really great business people, but they don't know s**t about basketball.”

Cunningham also backed up Collier's comments against the league's leadership.

“Not really a fan of our leadership,” Cunningham added. “I think they're failing us as a league, definitely failing us as players… It's pretty shameful she always makes it about her, Cathy, when it should have nothing to do with her.”

WNBA players and coaches have been upset about the league's leadership throughout the 2025 season. But those feelings overflowed when Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier said the WNBA has “the worst leadership in the world” on Tuesday.

It will be fascinating to see how this story evolves during an important offseason for the entire league.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark mentioned in Napheesa Collier rant against WNBA leadership

The Fever's best player has also been dragged into this conversation.

Collier mentioned players like Clark who drive massive revenue to the W during her exit interview. According to Collier, Engelbert said Clark “should be grateful” for her sponsorship deals off the court.

“I also asked how she plans to fix the fact that players like Caitlin, Angel [Reese] and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years,” Collier read. “Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.'”

Engelbert seemed to suggest that Clark benefited more from the WNBA than the other way around. Most would agree that is a ridiculous idea.

The Fever announced on Tuesday that Clark had no comment immediately after Collier's comments.

But Clark will give an exit interview of her own on Thursday, just like Cunningham.