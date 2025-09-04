Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has faced of the WNBA's best players since she joined the league in 2019. However, only one stood out to her.

Cunningham did a Sept. 4 episode of her Show Me Something podcast. She discussed numerous topics, including the one player she felt was the most difficult to guard.

It didn't take long for her to find her answer. She named the New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones, who has been a ferocious double-double machine against opponents.

“When I just think of people who I just feel hopeless against, I would have to say Jonquel Jones from New York. She's just so strong and tall and just good, because I just kind of get put in that position as like a small forward to maybe sometimes guard her, and it's just never good,” Cunningham said.

What lies ahead for Sophie Cunningham, Fever

It's a solid pick for Sophie Cunningham to make. Jonquel Jones stands out as a strong player to play against in the WNBA, producing 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season for the Liberty.

Cunningham has played a vital role in helping the Fever be competitive in the playoff picture. She is averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game after 30 appearances. She is shooting 46.9% from the field, including 43.2% from beyond the arc.

Cunningham has been solid in her first year with the Fever, leaving the Phoenix Mercury after six seasons. Nonetheless, she remains active as Indiana looks forward to finishing the final stretch strong.

Indiana has a 21-20 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games behind the New York Liberty and six games behind the Atlanta Dream.

With three games remaining, the Fever will prepare for their next matchup. They will be at home, hosting the Chicago Sky on Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.