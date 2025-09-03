Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever may be out for the year due to injury, but she is not gone away.

She is very much in the limelight and relaxing by the pool during her rehab stint. Recently, notorious sports commentator Skip Bayless felt the need to refer to Cunningham as a “clout chaser”.

“Sophie Cunningham is a shrewd operator,” he posted on X. “She can really play the game within the game — the social media game, the get-famous game.”

Evidently, Cunningham, not the one to sit quietly, fired back at Bayless, per the Show Me Something podcast.

“Skip, who’s the clout chaser? You’re literally using my name as a headline so people click on it.”

Historically speaking, Bayless has not been shy in calling out athletes and organizations how he sees fit.

Most notably, Bayless has not been the biggest fan of LeBron James. Additionally, he has taken his ire out on the Dallas Cowboys on numerous occasions.

Recently, Bayless questioned the No.1 standing of Arch Manning following Texas losing to Ohio State 14-7.

Not to be out done, Cunningham is known for having an opinion or two. Recently, she was fined for comments made about Paige Bueckers getting breaks from referees.

Also, Cunningham was fined $500 for calling out WNBA officiating. Additionally, Cunningham raised eyebrows by saying that WNBA players wouldn't want to play in expansion cities such as Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

Is Sophie Cunningham her own version of Skip Bayless?

Interestingly enough, both Cunningham and Bayless share one commonality. They are both very outspoken and don't hold back.

Additionally, they both take the blows and face the consequences for their words. Bayless has been in the game for decades and Cunningham is up in coming, cultivating her own platform and lending her voice on her own terms.

For every hero in sports, there is always room for the anti-hero. Ironically, it is the anti-hero that gets just as much if not more praise.