The offseason is in full swing for WNBA star Sophie Cunningham, who spent the 2025 season with the Indiana Fever, and she is celebrating “cowgirl” life.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share an image of her silhouette. The wall she is facing reads, “Long Live Cowgirl,” and she is posing with a cowgirl hat on.

This should come as no surprise to her fans. She has been seen wearing cowgirl hats in the past. Her Fever teammates recently gifted her one for her birthday.

Sophie Cunningham's future with the Fever

Cunningham may become an unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason after spending the last year with the Fever. She did appear eager to come back to the Fever, if they would have her.

“I have loved being here, and I don't think that's news to anybody…” she recently said, according to the Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson. “I've been in the league seven years, and I've never been part of a team like this.”

Still, it is a business, and Cunningham will “entertain other teams, other offers” during free agency before making a decision. Ultimately, it will come down to what she wants to do.

After spending the first six years of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham was traded to the Fever. Cunningham played college basketball at Missouri before her professional playing career began. She was a three-time First-team All-SEC player during her collegiate career.

She was then drafted in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Mercury. While in Phoenix, she served as a recurring analyst for Phoenix Suns broadcasts.

Her first season with the Fever was cut short in August 2025. During their game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, Cunningham went down with a knee injury. It was later confirmed to be a torn MCL, which would keep her out for the rest of the Fever's regular season and their postseason run.

In her first year with the Fever, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one steal per game. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, before going down.

Now, she enters free agency for the first time in her career. Hopefully for Fever fans, she decides to return to the team after their 2025 success.