On Monday, news broke that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark suffered a quad strain injury in her left leg and is ruled out for at least two weeks. Head coach Stephanie White addressed the issue and revealed how the organization is moving forward with the injury.

Reports indicate that White and the Fever plan to take things slow with Clark's situation, according to Alexa Phillipou of ESPN. White claims this injury is different than the one Clark suffered in the preseason and that the team is taking a long-term approach to ensure there are no lingering issues.

“White said the injury is different than the one Clark had in the preseason. Called her absence taking a ‘long-game approach' so there are no lingering issues. ‘Sometimes great players don't tell you when they're hurting. I'm glad that she did [because] we need to nip this in the bud.'”

It's not entirely clear when Caitlin Clark suffered the injury. However, it did occur during the Fever's 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday. The 23-year-old guard ended that contest with 18 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 33.3% from the field and 18.1% from the three-point line through 38 minutes of play.

The two-week injury timeline for Caitlin Clark likely has her sitting out until at least June 7, when the Fever take on the Chicago Sky in Chicago. However, it's likely the franchise closely monitors its superstar guard, so there is no guarantee Clark returns to action on that day. There is a possibility that June 7 is more of a reevaluation of the quad strain.

Assuming June 7 is the return date, then the Fever will be without Caitlin Clark for a minimum of three games. If Indiana can find a way to win more games than it loses during that stretch, the organization should remain firmly in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. However, multiple losses could force the team down the rankings.