The Indiana Fever have an All-Star in Caitlin Clark, but could she become a generational superstar? Skip Bayless seems to believe so, as he recently claimed that Clark can become the WNBA's version of Michael Jordan.

During a segment of The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless was asked if Clark could become the Michael Jordan of the WNBA. He initially admitted that the question may seem “laughable” at first. However, Bayless immediately followed that by saying the question is actually not laughable before diving into his answer.

“I'm obviously old enough that I was right in the middle of Michael Jordan's rookie year, the Chicago Bulls,” Bayless said. “I didn't quite see him coming at Carolina even though as a true freshman he had hit the shot that won the national championship game… So 1984 comes around, Michael's rookie year… His rookie year, he became the show of shows. Every town he went to would go crazy for him and that exactly got duplicated last year by Caitlin Clark.

“Everywhere she went, people went bonkers for Caitlin Clark. Well, why was that? She can't jump. She's athletic but she's not explosively athletic the way Michael Jordan was the most explosively athletic player I have ever seen… What is it about Caitlin Clark? She's got it.”

What exactly is “it”? According to Bayless, it's a number of different things that makes her a must-watch player.

“She's got swagger… She's tough… She's not a good passer, she's all-time great… And she makes logo threes and she makes them beautifully,” Bayless continued. “She jump shoots the way Steph (Curry) does from the logo where she's not feet on the floor pushing set shots, she goes up, holds it and flicks the wrist and has incredibly underrated strength to shoot the ball effortlessly from the logo on a jump shot.”

A player is usually doing something right when they draw Michael Jordan comparisons. LeBron James has been getting compared to Jordan for years now. The fact that Caitlin Clark is drawing this kind of comparison at only 23 years old in the WNBA speaks to her talent, style of play and popularity.

After mentioning examples such as opposing teams moving games to bigger arenas for contests against the Fever, Bayless completed his take.

“In impact, she's already having Michael Jordan impact on the league… All those (WNBA) stars, you can argue some are more talented than she is, but they don't have her impact… They should all get down on their knees every night before they go to bed and thank God for Caitlin Clark. She's gonna make all of them a whole lot more money.”