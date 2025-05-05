The Indiana Fever's demolition of the Brazilian National Team was highlighted by Caitlin Clark doing her best Stephen Curry impression. It shocked many, but not head coach Stephanie White.

Although Clark's 3-point range stacked up to Curry's, her range is unlike anything the WNBA has ever seen. Although White was pressed about the Iowa legend's range, she gave a legendary response.

"That's just who she is. It's what she does. I mean nobody tells Steph Curry not to take good shots, right?" Fever head coach Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark taking logo 3s 🗣️ (via @DallasJonesy)pic.twitter.com/pbZJ99V6I5 https://t.co/mKTAeGQ62l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That's just who she is,” White said. “It's what she does. I mean, nobody tells Stephen Curry not to take good shots, right?”

For the majority of the WNBA, Clark's long 3-point shots are seen as bad shots. For her, it's simply routine and part of her regimen.

Again, the league has never seen a player with as much range as she has. After all, Clark hit a 36-footer against the Brazilian National Team, which even left them in awe.

She had 13 points in the game, and hit four 3-point shots. It was only a glimpse of how dominant she can be. With a revamped Fever squad, it's evident that this is her team.

Along with a coach that's as empowering as White is, the Iowa guard has the ultimate green light.

Stephanie White gives Fever's Caitlin Clark green light

It's not often for a coach to completely disregard criticism for shot profiles. However, Clark has the ultimate green light from White to launch those threes.

Although it might be bad from a percentage standpoint, she can knock them down.

Furthermore, the energy those shots generate is otherworldly. It gets fans out of their seats, and has made people around the world tune into watching Clark play.

With teammates like DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham joining the team, they've shown much support for the Iowa basketball legend.

Her former fanbase also gave her the same admiration for those 3-point shots.

As the preseason will conclude at the end of the week, White will continue to have the same mentality for her second-year guard. There's no reason for her not to take those shots if she's not open.

Plus, there's only one player in the WNBA who can make those shots, and she's on the Fever.

At the end of the day, criticism will always fly in, regardless of how good the shooting is. Her 34.4% clip on nine attempts a game is a clear indication of that.

Still, White is giving Clark any chance to pull the trigger on a deep 3-pointer, even it's from 36 feet or beyond.