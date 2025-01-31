The Indiana Fever made a big move in WNBA free agency. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, the Fever are expected to sign veteran forward Natasha Howard.

Howard, 32, spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Dallas Wings. However, Howard made it clear immediately after the 2024 campaign that she was planning to move on.

She has played in the WNBA since 2014. Signing with the Fever will be a homecoming for Howard, as she made her debut in the league with Indiana. Howard played with the Fever from 2014-2015 before joining the Minnesota Lynx. She has since played with the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and the Wings.

A two-time All-Star, Howard is set to make a significant impact with the Fever. Indiana reached the postseason in 2024 as Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the way. The Fever could take another step in the right direction in 2025.

Mitchell recently made the decision to re-sign with the team. Her return is going to be important without question.

The Fever have also been linked to Howard's former Wings teammate Satou Sabally. Sabally is a trade candidate and she has been connected to the New York Liberty in rumors. However, the Fever could be a landing destination for her as well.

Regardless of whether or not Indiana adds another star, Howard's presence gives them a reliable veteran. She will bring valuable leadership to a Fever team that has big goals for the upcoming campaign.

It has been a busy offseason in the WNBA. A number of stars have already switched teams. It will certainly be interesting to see how the remainder of the offseason goes as free agency officially begins on February 1.

The Fever may look to make more moves as well. Their signing of Howard should not be overlooked, however, as it could prove to be a crucial move.