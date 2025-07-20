The 2025 WNBA All-Star game also features a 4-point line, and arguably the biggest exploiter of the special rule would have been the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark. Despite Team Clark featuring one half of this year’s WNBA All-Stars, CC herself is unfortunately not playing due to her groin injury.

However, that has not stopped her from showing up for the game, intent on supporting her team's coach Sandy Brondello. Sitting on the sidelines, Clark was also seen making a hilarious comment about the “4-point shot.”

"I'm just all 4-point shots. More, more more" Seems like Caitlin Clark is a fan of the 4-point shot 🤣

"I'm just all 4-point shots. More, more more"

“I'm just all 4-point shots. More, more more,” she said, clearly determined to see more long-range attempts from her team. Not to say her team does not need more of them.

At the time of writing this story, Team Clark was trailing Team Collier 106-86. CC was heard lamenting the fact that Team Collier were +16 on 4-pointers compared to her side.

“We haven’t made as many as them. You don’t realize how fast 4-point shots are gonna add up. We didn’t take that into account and they made quite a few. So we gotta slow them down,” she said.

"Offense is what's gonna get us back in it." 😅 Captain Caitlin Clark isn't worried about defense 🔥 #WNBAAllStar

Clark was even implored if she would want to talk about defence to her team, considering they were already trailing by more than 20 points. However, CC wanted none of that.

“Never, Come one Rebecca, you know better than that. Offence is what is gonna get us back in it,” the Fever star said.

The 4-point rule was first introduced in 2022 and re-added for the 2025 All-Star game in a bid to add more excitement. However, in Clark’s absence, her side seems to be struggling and have a mountain to climb in order to have a chance.

Thus far, Napheesa Collier has dominated proceedings, adding 30 points and six rebounds. While the Fever superstar herself appears determined to only focus on offence, her side needs to improve on both ends of the court in order to have a chance.