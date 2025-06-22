Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson got treated to a walk down memory lane before taking on her former team, the Las Vegas Aces. The two-time WNBA champion watched a highlight package the Aces put together in her honor, and with her new Fever teammates gathered around her in support, Colson's eyes began to well up with tears while watching her best career moments in Vegas.

Syd Colson is back in Vegas for the first time since joining the Indiana Fever. Pure emotion in a warm welcome back for the 2x WNBA champion 🥹 IND-LVA | ESPN pic.twitter.com/w0xG0tMX7U — WNBA (@WNBA) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

A little while earlier, Colson was grinning from ear to ear as she reconnected with former teammates Jackie Young and Kierstan Bell before tip-off. The players swayed from heartfelt catch-ups to fun and jokes, showing there had been no love lost as a result of Colson's desire to depart.

All smiles as Syd Colson reunites with former teammates Jackie Young and Kierstan Bell before ESPN action 🤝 IND-LVA | 3pm/ET pic.twitter.com/kABwmCK4BF — WNBA (@WNBA) June 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Colson and Young were both on the squad for the Aces' back-to-back championship run in 2022 and 2023, and they even won a WNBA Commissioner's Cup title together in that first winning season. Colson was known on that squad for her energy and leadership, while Young was a crucial scorer.

Bell joined Colson and Young for the Aces' 2023 trophy-winning run, with all three playing a role in helping the team to victory over the New York Liberty. At the time, Colson, who said she was embracing her “villain era,” had the viral moment of that year's WNBA Finals after mimicking Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu's “night night” celebration.

However, Colson's return to the franchise she spent seven total seasons with, including three when it was still the San Antonio Stars, didn't end up falling in her favor. The Fever were edged out 89-81, and Colson didn't manage to log any points in 15 minutes of playing time. The 35-year-old will have another chance to fill out the box score on the road against the Seattle Storm on June 24.