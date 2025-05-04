Fans of basketball are aware of just how good Caitlin Clark is, but now she's earned a whole new level of adoration. All-time great basketball player Lisa Leslie is turning her head to see what the Indiana Fever do next, confirming Clark's star power and rise as the likely face of the WNBA's newest generation.

In an interview with On SI, Leslie had plenty to say about Clark's talent and impact on the league she initially helped bring to the national spotlight.

“Let me just say, Caitlin Clark has had an amazing impact on the WNBA,” the legendary player began. “Her ability to come out and play, especially after her college season, and then to come into the WNBA and just really have the effect that she did, it was outstanding. I was so proud of Caitlin.”

“So when you talk about Caitlin in her sophomore year, she's more seasoned, she has had time to rest, she's had time to really regroup and see exactly where she wants to go,” Leslie praised. “Obviously, [the Fever] have a ton of new players, a new coach. And that also builds a lot of pressure.”

“It's also hard to win. It's not easy to win the first year [when] you're trying to build this chemistry,” the icon explained from experience. “I don't want to put too much pressure. I think the Indiana Fever, as far as on paper, look amazing. Now they've got to put it all together. And they can, possibly. I'm not saying they can't. The All-Star Game is here in Indiana. Everything is laid out.”

“Caitlin has had time to really process what the WNBA looks like, what it feels like,” Leslie continued. “And it's going to be exciting, so I'm sure fans will tune in. Everything's already sold out, and some teams, when Caitlin comes to town, they've already had to get into larger arenas. So all those things about the Caitlin Clark Effect are true.”

“It's amazing, I've missed watching [Caitlin] play,” she continued to gush. “It'll be great to see her back out on the floor and what this new team looks like.”

Leslie concluded with an optimistic outlook on the Fever's season as a whole. “[Caitlin] has some really good teammates around her. She has veterans there now. So it'll be really interesting to see what the Indiana Fever looks like.”