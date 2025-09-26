The 2025 WNBA Playoffs have been an intense battleground, with the Indiana Fever reaching the semifinals and making a significant statement about their growth as a team. However, Game 2 of the semifinals against the two-time champion Las Vegas Aces resulted in an embarrassing 90-68 blowout. The Fever’s struggles in this game placed a spotlight on their vulnerabilities, but they also provided valuable lessons and insights into the areas that need improvement. Despite this setback, the Fever have the talent, resilience, and coaching expertise to bounce back. Let's take a look at the factors contributing to the Fever’s blowout loss in Game 2 and see which strategy Indiana can use to recover and refocus as the team prepares for the remainder of the best-of-five series.

“Just the way that we love each other and the way that we want to compete for each other.” Aliyah Boston on what makes this team special 👏 pic.twitter.com/nnBeAD9VwN — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Evaluate the blowout

In the second matchup of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals, the Fever faced a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Aces. The final score was a stark reflection of the gap in performance, where Las Vegas capitalized on virtually every mistake made by Indiana. To understand how they can recover, the Fever must first examine the various elements that led to this overwhelming loss.

The Fever’s offense was a major reason for Game 2's result. Despite the presence of dynamic players such as Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull, the team could not execute a cohesive offensive game plan. The Aces’ defense, spearheaded by the likes of A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray, effectively shut down star Kelsey Mitchell and the majority of the Fever’s attack, forcing them into difficult situations. Indiana struggled to maintain offensive flow and was frequently caught committing turnovers at inopportune moments, which led to easy points for the Aces in transition.

Additionally, the Fever's shooting efficiency was dismal. They were unable to create open looks or capitalize on high-percentage opportunities. Instead of running smooth offensive sets, the Fever were often forced to take contested shots with little time on the clock or allowed the clock to run down altogether. This inefficient offense made room for the Aces to build a commanding lead early and maintain their dominance throughout the game.

The Fever’s offense may have faltered, but their defense also failed to provide the necessary support. Las Vegas is known for its offensive firepower, but Indiana's defense could not keep up the pace. Wilson, one of the most dominant forces in the W, was able to exploit mismatches in the post, while Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith, and Dana Evans found ample space to create scoring opportunities. The Fever were slow to rotate and failed to close out on shooters, allowing the Aces to shoot efficiently from all over the court.

The Fever also struggled to contain the Aces in transition. Las Vegas thrives on fast-break opportunities, and the Fever’s defense often appeared disjointed as they failed to match the Aces' speed. This lack of defensive discipline, coupled with poor communication on switches and rotations, allowed the Aces to score frequently and decisively. As the game progressed and the score gap widened, the Fever seemed to lose their mental focus, and frustration clearly mounted as Vegas continued to dominate.

The Fever appeared rattled as players like Mitchell, who was a 2025 WNBA MVP finalist and has been the most consistent scorer for Indiana, struggled to find their rhythm. This mental fatigue is a natural consequence of having to play from behind, but it also compounded the team's issues down the stretch. Instead of regrouping, the Fever became more disjointed, both on offense and defense, leading to a further decline in their performance.

Despite the overwhelming nature of their Game 2 blowout, the Fever still have a chance to recover. The road to redemption requires both tactical adjustments and a shift in mindset. The team must make improvements in several areas while focusing on executing a more disciplined game plan. A recovery is possible if the Fever embrace certain changes.

Greater ball movement and patience

One of the most glaring issues for the Fever in Game 2 was their offensive stagnation. The Aces' defense, led by Wilson, forced Indiana into isolation plays that were inefficient and often resulted in turnovers. The Fever have to adjust their offensive strategy by emphasizing better ball movement, working through offensive sets that allow for multiple passes, and creating opportunities for open shots rather than relying on one-on-one plays. This is particularly important for Mitchell, who is at her best when she can find open space.

The Fever should also be more patient on offense, avoiding rushed and contested shots. In Game 2, many of their attempts came under pressure, which allowed the Aces to control the pace. Slowing down the game when needed — while still keeping track of the shot clock — and taking the time to work for higher-percentage opportunities will be crucial for Indiana to find success. Also, utilizing Aliyah Boston as a primary post player should be a focal point. Boston’s size and skill give her an advantage in the paint over most of her opposing defenders, and the Fever should feed her the ball more often to both create scoring opportunities and exploit potential mismatches.

Contain the Aces' key players

Defensively, the Fever must develop a more robust strategy to neutralize the Aces' dynamic offensive players. Wilson is one of the most dominant post players in the WNBA, and Indiana has to make it a priority to contain her in the paint. This may require doubling her on occasion, forcing the ball out of her hands and making her teammates step up to beat the Fever without her impact. While the Aces are filled with talented players, a strategy like this could effectively limit Wilson and potentially disrupt Vegas' offensive flow.

The Fever will also need to focus on limiting the Aces' 3-point shooting, particularly from Gray and Young. Both players are capable of scoring in bunches from beyond the arc, so closing out on them effectively and contesting shots will be essential. More importantly, the Fever must limit the Aces' fast-break points by ensuring that they quickly get back on defense after missed shots. Preventing Las Vegas from running in transition will slow down the offense and help Indiana control the game’s pace.

Stay composed and focused

Perhaps the most significant challenge the Fever will face in Game 3 and beyond is overcoming the mental hurdle created by such a crushing loss. It is easy for players to become frustrated or lose confidence after a blowout, but Indiana's squad must focus on staying mentally tough. Head coach Stephanie White and Mitchell, as one of the team’s leaders, will play a key role in helping to keep the team composed. Mitchell and other veterans like Odyssey Smith need to lead by example, maintaining poise and not letting the score dictate their approach to the game. The Fever must realize that while their last outing resulted in a difficult loss, it does not define their season.

To regain the team's mental edge, Indiana should focus on racking up small wins during the game, such as executing solid defensive possessions, getting good looks on offense, and staying competitive. As an underdog team, the Fever can use this mindset to fuel their determination to prove their worth against the championship hopefuls. Each contest is a new opportunity, and they must approach it with the belief that they can turn the series around.

Utilize depth

The Fever need to apply their depth more effectively. The bench did not provide enough of an impact for much of Game 2, so moving forward, they need contributions from all parts of their roster. Role players such as Natasha Howard and Shey Peddy should be expected to step up in key moments, whether it’s providing energy off the bench, hitting timely shots in the paint, or playing solid defense. The team needs to work together, and that will require everyone to stay engaged and prepared to impact the game, even when they are not on the floor for long stretches.

Bouncing back from a blowout loss in the WNBA Playoff semifinals is undoubtedly a difficult task, but it is one that Indiana can accomplish. By making strategic adjustments on both sides of the ball, staying mentally resilient, and using their depth, the Fever have the opportunity to keep the rest of the series competitive. The Aces are an incredibly talented team, but the Fever are proving they have the pieces in place to challenge them. A renewed focus on ball movement, defensive discipline, and mental toughness will be key for Indiana as the underdog squad aims to extend its postseason run. With the right mindset and execution, the Fever can still turn the tide in this series and prove that they belong among the elite teams of the WNBA.