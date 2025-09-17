On Tuesday, Aliyah Boston came through for the Indiana Fever in their 77-60 Game 2 win over the Atlanta Dream.

It was the Fever's first playoff win since 2015.

Boston finished with 15 points and shot 7-for-12 from the field. Also, she hit a big three-pointer in the third quarter that got the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse ecstatic.

As a result, the first round playoff series is even at 1-1. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Boston is getting major props from Candace Parker. So much so that Parker is going to bat for Boston by saying she deserved to be on the All-WNBA teams as opposed to Paige Bueckers, per the Post Moves With Candace Parker podcast.

She made her way directly to Boston, where she co-hosts.

“That’s not what I thought would happen,” Parker said. “I definitely think just in terms of what you were able to put together this season that you would be on an All-W second team. I think the biggest surprise that sticks out to me, because I think that rookie team it doesn’t matter. You know, wins or losses, or whatever. It’s just kind of like if you’re having an individual good season your rookie year, you’re going to get Rookie of the Year and you’re going to be on the All-Rookie team.

Furthermore, Parker said that Boston should have made it, considering the Fever are in the playoffs and the Wings finished in last place.

“All-W first team, and All-W second team, you don’t see usually players from a last place team,” Parker said. “I think Paige Bueckers resume put together, yes, she’s capable of being on an All-W first team or All-W second team, 100%. But based on team performance, she’s the only one that is from below, I believe, out of the playoff team that was able to make the All-W team.

Aliyah Boston vs Paige Bueckers

Boston finished the regular season with 15 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG. Meanwhile, Bueckers 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 3.9 RPG.

Nevertheless, Bueckers was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year. The Fever finished the season at 24-20 and made the playoffs despite an injury plagued season.

Meanwhile, the Wings finished the season at 10-34.