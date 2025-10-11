The Las Vegas Aces entered Game 4 of the WNBA Finals looking to complete a sweep. The Phoenix Mercury had to play the game without Satou Sabally, giving the Aces an even bigger advantage. After a dominant start to the game from A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young in the first quarter, Las Vegas made an interesting move. The team started the second quarter with both on the bench.

Wilson, who made a game-winning shot to give her team a 3-0 lead in the series, has been dominant. She, Young, and Jewell Loyd have been the trio fueling the Aces' dominant postseason run. However, neither player started Game 4 shooting the ball very well. Halfway through the second quarter, neither star was shooting more than 40% from the field.

Despite that, Las Vegas held a comfortable lead. With room to pull it off, Aces head coach Becky Hammon chose to keep both stars out to help them regain their rhythm, according to WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.