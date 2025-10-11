The Las Vegas Aces enter Game 4 of the WNBA Finals one win away from another title. After a game-winning shot from A'ja Wilson helped Las Vegas jump up 3-0 on the Phoenix Mercury, the series is under the Aces' control. The stars were out to support both teams on Friday night in Phoenix, including Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who was there to support Wilson.

Adebayo and Wilson have developed an off-court relationship that has taken the basketball world by storm. Despite the attention both stars are receiving, it has not affected the latter's effectiveness. Wilson has a chance to wrap up a historically dominant postseason with one more win. She has been near-unstoppable during the WNBA Finals, controlling the paint on both ends.

Adebayo was in the building long before Game 4 tipped off, ready to cheer on Wilson and the Aces. Video captured by ESPN showed him patrolling the stands, waiting for Las Vegas to take the floor for warmups.

Bam Adebayo has arrived in Phoenix to support A'ja Wilson and the Aces ❤️ The Aces are one win away from another WNBA championship 🔥 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/qjQwkK1upk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 11, 2025

Adebayo is one of the Heat's most important players as the NBA's regular season approaches opening night. However, the former All-Star has taken the time to support one of the WNBA's biggest stars as she won yet another MVP award this season. Adebayo and Wilson are another basketball duo that are helping to grow both leagues and support the WNBA as it continues to grow.

While Wilson and Adebayo play in different leagues, there is no question about which player is more impactful on the court. The Aces have adopted a plant-based metaphor throughout their playoff run, and a lot of that growth has been spearheaded by Wilson. With the Mercury without one of their stars in Satou Sabally, Wilson and Las Vegas could steamroll their way to a title.

Adebayo showed up to watch the Aces try to complete one of the more dominant playoff runs the league has seen in years. With a win, his partner climbs into lofty company among WNBA legends.