Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson added another feather to her cap after being named Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY). She will share the award with Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith after they each received 29 votes.

It is Wilson's third DPOY trophy after also winning in 2022 and 2023. She could've won a third straight plum last season but she lost to Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

While the 29-year-old Wilson must be proud of her latest accomplishment, Aces coach Becky Hammon wasn't too happy.

“I guess I’m just confused by the ‘co.' You guys said (Collier) was the best defensive player last year, and then now, she’s not. I mean, I don’t know,” said Hammon in a video shared by podcaster Nekias Duncan.

“I’d love to make the voting public. I don’t know how it came to a tie, but apparently it did. To me, there’s no comparison. A white-tailed deer looks really good until an elk walks into the room.”

Pregame goods! 1) Becky Hammon on the co-DPOY decision 2) Noelle Quinn on SEA's Game 2 defense (0:37) pic.twitter.com/si4gNVtdVH — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) September 19, 2025

With Wilson anchoring their defense, the Aces went on a 16-game winning streak to close out the regular season after a mediocre start.

The three-time MVP led the WNBA in blocks with 2.6 per game, while ranking second in rebounds with 10.2 per outing and tied for third in steals with 1.6 per contest.

Meanwhile, Smith, who won her first DPOY honor, averaged 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks. She has been integral to the Lynx's dominance this season, helping them to a franchise-best 34-10 record.

It’s the first time that the DPOY award has been shared. A national panel composed of 72 writers and broadcasters voted.

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams received nine votes, while Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas and Collier got three and two, respectively.

The Aces are looking to beat the Storm in a do-or-die Game 3 to advance to the second round of the playoffs.