The Las Vegas Aces set a date with the Indiana Fever in the best-of-five semifinals in the playoffs after escaping the Seattle Storm in Game 3 on Thursday.

The contest went down to the wire. The Storm took the lead, 73-72, with 19.6 seconds left after Erica Wheeler's bucket. But the Aces stayed composed and responded with a tip shot from Jackie Young to reclaim the lead with 12.4 seconds remaining.

Seattle had a chance to steal the win but Wheeler missed on her jumpshot, allowing Las Vegas to survive by the skin of its teeth.

The Aces will battle the Fever, who eliminated the Atlanta Dream in Game 3 in another pulsating affair.

Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon, who's not shy when it comes to talking about her team, issued a stern warning to Indiana.

“They haven't seen the real Aces yet. They caught us when we were in a bit of turmoil. They whooped us in one of those stretches. So we'll buckle in, hone in where we can, and take care of business,” said the WNBA legend in the postgame conference.

“Everybody's super excited about tonight, which I am too. But we'll get our hard hats on and get these guys ready for what's coming next.”

The Fever won their head-to-head matchup against the Aces in the regular season, 2-1. Las Vegas drew first blood in June, but Indiana answered with back-to-back victories in July.

The Aces were struggling before the All-Star break. But since then, they found their stride, winning 16 straight games heading into the playoffs.

A'ja Wilson, who was named co-Defensive Player of the Year, spearheaded Las Vegas in Game 3 with a game-high 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting. She added five rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Young had 14 points and four steals, while Chelsea Gray collected 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Game 1 between the Aces and the Fever is on Sunday.