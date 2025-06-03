After claiming her third MVP award in 2024, A'ja Wilson is already collecting more trophies in 2025. Following three more strong performances, the Las Vegas Aces center earned the Week 2 WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week award.

The league announced the winners on Tuesday morning on its social media pages. Wilson earned the award by averaging 27 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game in two games against the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm. Wilson's week was buoyed by a 35-point, 13-rebound game against the Sparks on May 30.

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray and Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson have been named the WNBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/9bZbxR4C0B — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray joined Wilson by claiming the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award. Gray averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the week. Coincidentally, Gray and the Dream also faced the Sparks and Storm in Week 2.

A six-time All-Star, Wilson is no stranger to WNBA Player of the Week awards. While she is still just eight years into her professional career, many are already arguing that she is compiling a career rivaling the greatest players in women's basketball history. By winning the 2024 MVP award, Wilson tied Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes and Lauren Jackson for the most of all time.

A'ja Wilson, Aces gaining steam early in 2025 season

While their three-peat bid fell short in 2024, the Aces are determined to climb back to the top of the mountain in 2025. Led by former first overall picks Wilson and Jackie Young, Las Vegas already had one of the most talented rosters in the league before trading for former scoring champion Jewell Loyd in the 2024-2025 offseason.

Most expected the new dynamic to take time to work itself out, which the Aces discovered with their 2-2 start. However, since then, they have gone 2-0 to improve to 6-2 overall. Las Vegas' most recent win over the Storm avenged their worst loss of the season, a 20-point blowout suffered on May 25.

Loyd has yet to find a rhythm with her new team, but Wilson has not skipped a beat. Though her scoring numbers are slightly down from previous seasons, she is currently distributing at a career-high rate. It has only been six games, but Wilson's 4.2 assists per game would nearly double her previous personal best.