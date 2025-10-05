On Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Aces took a commanding 2-0 lead in their WNBA Finals series against the Phoenix Mercury as the series now shifts to Phoenix. Las Vegas put on a defensive clinic in this one, holding the Mercury to just 10 points in the entire second quarter, at which point they took full command of the game.

It was also another dominant performance turned in by reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson of the Aces, who scored 28 points to go along with 14 rebounds and three assists.

20 of Wilson's 28 points came in the first half alone, and by doing this, she joined some elite company in WNBA history.

“(Wilson is) the third player to score 20 points in the first half of a Finals game in W history, joining Angel McCoughtry (2011) and Kahleah Copper (2021),” reported Kendra Andrews of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from ESPN Insights.

Article Continues Below

In Game 1 of the series, Wilson put 21 points on the board in what was a thrilling contest that came right down to the wire. Sunday's game was much more lopsided, with the Aces taking control of things in the second quarter and never looking back.

A'ja Wilson was recently crowned with yet another WNBA MVP award. She has now won the award four times in her illustrious career, including 2020, 2022, 2024, and now once again in 2025. Meanwhile, the Aces are looking to add another championship victory to their trophy case, and are now just two wins away from doing so. In other years, Las Vegas would have needed just one more win to secure the ring, but the league expanded the Finals to a best of seven series this season.

In any case, Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Aces and Mercury is set for Wednesday evening at 8:00 PM ET from Phoenix.