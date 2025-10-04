A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces sealed Game 1 of the WNBA Finals with a last-second defensive stand, turning a thriller into a series-opening victory.

After Jackie Young put Las Vegas up 89-86, the Phoenix Mercury had 13.5 seconds remaining to tie the game. A missed Satou Sabally three-pointer and an Aces rebound by Young sealed the Aces' win.

Head coach Becky Hammon and company are now three wins from the franchise's third championship in the last five seasons. Wilson, a 4-time WNBA MVP, was again leading the way and making history in the Finals.

She became the first player to record 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 0 turnovers in a WNBA Finals game, according to @ESPNInsights on X, formerly known as Twitter. It's another feat that adds to the already impressive résumé that Wilson has built in her eight-year career.

Besides winning her fourth MVP in six years, Wilson also won WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for the third time this season. All of those defensive crowns have come in the last four years. She's perennially one of the league leaders in blocks and steals, solidifying herself among the best two-way players in league history. After this regular season, she's now the only player in WNBA history with at least four MVPs and three DPOYs.

Wilson received plenty of help in the Game 1 victory against the Mercury. Guards Dana Evans and Jewell Loyd dominated off the bench, scoring a combined 39 points on 55% shooting. Evans in particular led Las Vegas from behind the arc, knocking down 5-of-6 3-pointers.

The Aces have now won 22 of their last 25 games. They maintain home court advantage in Game 2 on Sunday in the first best-of-seven game series in WNBA history. Las Vegas will be seeking a 2-0 lead before the series shifts to Phoenix for two games next week.