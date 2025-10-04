The Phoenix Mercury faltered down the stretch in a brutal 89-86 defeat to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals on Friday night.

Phoenix had the momentum for most of the game, keeping up with Las Vegas' attack. However, the team only scored 15 points in the last 10 minutes, making critical errors down the stretch as their opponents took control and never let go.

Fans came in droved to vent their frustrations towards the team's collapse in the fourth quarter. Here are some of their reactions.

“C H O K E , you were up by 4 going into the 4th just to lose by 3 XD and how you gonna miss those free throws in that situation?!?” one fan said.

“DB lost yall that game. Yall was giving her the ball too much when yall should have kept the rhythm of going to Satou, Kah, the rookie and Sami and etc. Yall playing with yall food. Do better next time,” another remarked.

“AT not going for the and-1, and missing both free throws hurts. Felt like the missed layup against the Liberty. This game felt like every game against the Aces in the regular season, meaning we have to win in spite of the refs. Can’t let the refs be a factor…put them away early,” one commented.

“Series doesn't start until a home team loses. Lot of games left!” one replied.

“I’m sorry but Cooper look like a dead in headlights 13.5 seconds is a lifetime and terrible play call and execution. Thomas should off had the ball,” a fan said.

How Mercury played against Aces

The Mercury have plenty of time to bounce back. However, losing a game where they had the momentum will leave a bitter taste for them.

Turnovers and free throws made the difference in this matchup. Las Vegas only committed five turnovers while making 14 shots at the line. It wasn't the same for Phoenix, turning the ball over 12 times while converting 10 free throws.

Five players scored in double-digits on Phoenix's behalf. Kahleah Copper led the way with 21 points, four rebounds and an assist. She shot 7-of-12 from the field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Satou Sabally came next with 19 points and four assists, Alyssa Thomas had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Monique Akoa Makani provided 11 points and three assists. Meanwhile, DeWanna Bonner put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Mercury will look to rebound in Game 2 of their series against the Aces. The contest will take place on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. ET.