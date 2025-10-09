Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon probably didn't have to diagram an intricate final play to beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, 90-88, on Wednesday. After all, she has the most effective play in the entire league: Give the ball to A'ja Wilson.

Wilson knocked down the game-winning bucket with 0.9 seconds left, putting the PHX Arena into a mishmash of despair, anger, and shock, as the Aces moved within a win away from claiming the championship.

After flashing from the low block, the four-time MVP got the inbound from the free throw line. She drove to her strong side against DeWanna Bonner, with Alyssa Thomas coming in to help. But not even the Mercury's double team could stop Wilson from hitting the fallaway jumper.

During the postgame interview, the 29-year-old Wilson revealed what coach Becky Hammon told her in their final huddle.

“Just go get it done,” said Wilson.

Get it done, she did.

She finished with all-around norms of 34 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks to carry the Aces, who nearly blew a 17-point lead. She shot 11-of-20 from the field and 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

Wilson had plenty of support from Jackie Young, who had 21 points and nine assists, and Jewell Loyd, who tallied 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Mercury still have no answer for Wilson, who's averaging 27.7 points in the best-of-seven series. They have to find one soon if they want to avoid getting swept in Game 4 on Friday.

The Aces are looking to reclaim the throne after relinquishing it to the New York Liberty last year.