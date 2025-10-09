It is confirmed: A'ja Wilson was put on Earth to win. Even if the Las Vegas Aces found themselves on a burning court with asteroids raining down on them and every plague known to humankind suddenly happening, Wilson will still find a way to win.

On Wednesday, she did exactly that. She buried a jumper with 0.9 seconds left to lift the Aces past the Phoenix Mercury, 90-88, in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. They only need one more victory to claim their third championship in four years.

With Wilson at the peak of her dominance, that feels like a foregone conclusion. Aside from her cold-blooded game-winner in Game 3, she tallied 34 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

At this point, flowery words aren't enough to adequately describe Wilson's greatness. Just ask WNBA legend and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley. She had to resort to an animal sound after witnessing the do-it-all superstar's latest heroics. Read it with proper intonation.

Sing it: What does the four-time MVP say?

There was a discussion during the regular season that Wilson had already been surpassed by Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier as the league's best player. It wasn't without merit, as Collier looked dominant in steering the Lynx.

But it looks like Wilson quickly put an end to it.

After their victory, the 29-year-old center revealed what Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon told her before hitting the game-winner.

“‘Just go get it done.' That was it. (Hammon) just drew up a play and she said, ‘Just do it.' She didn’t say much because I already understood the assignment,” said Wilson, as quoted in a report from CNN's Jacob Lev.

She is averaging 27.7 points on 52.5% shooting, 12.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks in this year's finals.

The Aces almost blew a 17-point lead against on Wednesday. But again, as Staley adroitly observed, Wilson went GOAT on the Mercury.