On Sunday morning, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson was named the WNBA MVP for the 2025 season, as reported by NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN ox X, formerly Twitter. The victory gave Wilson her fourth league MVP trophy, more than any other player in the history of the WNBA.

One of the many people who went to social media to congratulate Wilson was none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four time NBA MVP LeBron James, who took to his Instagram account to relay a simple message.

“4 piece chicken nugget!!!! Congratulations sis!” wrote James, alongside an ESPN graphic announcing Wilson's victory.

Meanwhile, it's also been a successful week for Wilson's team overall, as the Aces recently defeated the Seattle Storm in thrilling fashion at home in the deciding Game 3 to make their way to yet another semifinals appearance.

As one might expect, Wilson played a huge role in that victory, putting together a mammoth stat line of 38 points to along with five rebounds and three assists, now setting up a matchup with the Indiana Fever for the right to go the WNBA Finals. Although they missed out on the Finals a season ago, the Aces won the whole thing back in the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Wilson has remained the best player in the league throughout it all, and her status as such was once again validated by this most recent WNBA MVP award win. Despite the new faces coming into the league that have brought a newer generation of fans to the sport, Wilson has remained a model of consistency over the last several years and how has yet another MVP for her trophy case.

In any case, the Aces and Fever are set to tip things off on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET from Las Vegas.