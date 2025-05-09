Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson is leveling up her legacy, not just on the court, but now on collectors' shelves. In a historic move, Funko announced its first-ever partnership with the WNBA to launch a line of Pop! figures featuring the league's biggest stars.

Wilson leads the inaugural lineup, joined by Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. For WNBA fans and collectors alike, this is more than just a vinyl figure, it's a celebration of women's sports taking its rightful place in pop culture.

The collection is set to launch with pre-orders starting on May 14, just days before the WNBA regular season begins. This collaboration marks a significant step in recognizing the growing influence of women’s basketball in mainstream culture.

Funko CEO Cynthia Williams expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, “The recent rapid rise of the WNBA, the power of its players as engaging brand ambassadors, and its passionate fanbase are a testament to the power of sports culture.”

Wilson's inclusion in the Funko Pop! universe is well-deserved. She has been a dominant force on the court since her debut with the Aces, leading the team to back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. During the 2023 Finals, the 6'4 center earned MVP honors, averaging 23.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Her consistent excellence on both ends of the court was instrumental in leading the Aces to secure a 3-1 victory over the New York Liberty.

The announcement of Wilson's Funko Pop! figure comes just as the Aces prepare for their upcoming season. They are set to face the New York Liberty in their season opener on May 17. The team's home opener at Michelob ULTRA Arena will follow on May 23 against the Washington Mystics. With Wilson now immortalized in vinyl, fans are eager to see her dominate on the court once again.

For collectors and WNBA enthusiasts, this collaboration with Funko is more than just a collectible. It represents the rising prominence of women's sports and the impact these athletes have beyond the game. As pre-sales begin, excitement is building for the chance to own a piece of WNBA history. A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, and Caitlin Clark are now part of the Pop! legacy, a fitting tribute to their achievements and contributions to the sport.